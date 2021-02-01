Troy mayor announces snow emergency

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden has declared a snow emergency starting 8 a.m. Tuesday. During the emergency, normal parking rules and regulations are temporarily suspended on designated snow emergency streets as follows:

  • Vehicles must park on the even-numbered side of snow emergency streets from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Vehicles must park on the odd-numbered side of snow emergency streets from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday

You are likely to be ticketed and towed at your own expense if violating these parking guidelines.

Depending on snow removal over the next days, the emergency may be extended with the odd/even parking restrictions reset.

