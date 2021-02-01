Troy mayor announces snow emergency

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden has declared a snow emergency starting 8 a.m. Tuesday. During the emergency, normal parking rules and regulations are temporarily suspended on designated snow emergency streets as follows:

Vehicles must park on the even-numbered side of snow emergency streets from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday

Vehicles must park on the odd-numbered side of snow emergency streets from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday

If your vehicle is parked in violation of these guidelines, you will receive a parking ticket and your vehicle will be towed, both at the owner’s expense.

Depending on snow removal over the next days, the emergency may be extended with the odd/even parking restrictions reset.