Trooper rescues driver stranded for 10 hours in 4 feet of snow

OWEGO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid Thursday’s morning snow storm, New York State Police Sergeant Jason Cawley asked Tioga County 911 if there were any emergency calls still pending. Dispatch said they’d received many calls from a man who needed help after running off the road, but that police hadn’t been able to find the car.

When Crawley arrived on the scene of State Route 17 C in the Campville area of Owego, he couldn’t find the car, either. He got out to verify the addresses on a row of mailboxes, and as he waded through the snowdrifts, he made contact with the missing car’s windshield.

Crawley did some digging to unearth the driver who’d been calling for help: Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor.

The driver said he was plowed in by a truck. Stranded beneath 4 feet of snow for over 10 hours without heat, he was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite. He was taken to nearby Lourdes Hospital for treatment.