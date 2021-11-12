Torrential rains cause flooding, traffic woes

A powerful weather system is pushing through the NEWS10 Region, drenching folks from the Catskills to the North Country and everywhere in between.

As of writing this article at 11 AM, many that are east of the Hudson have not yet seen substantial rain totals – less than a tenth of an inch in Bennington, and still under a quarter of an inch in Pittsfield.

That will all change as the axis of heaviest rain moves east into New England. The storm has already produced impressive totals in places like Tannersville in Greene County and Voorheesville in Albany County. Per the New York State Mesonet, these locations have seen 1.5″ – 2″ of rain already! Expect more of these types of reports from across the region by the day’s end.

In response to the torrential rain and quickly rising totals, the National Weather Service in Albany has issued several Flood Advisories, warning of urban and small stream flooding. One is in effect for Eastern Albany and Schenectady counties, southern Saratoga County, and western Rensselaer County until 1:00 PM.

Another is for much of eastern Greene County (including places like Cairo and Greenville) through 1:00 PM. Finally, the advisory for western Greene County expires at 12:15 PM. Being further west, places like Lexington, Jewett, and Windham can expect the rain to end slightly earlier – hence the early ending to their advisory.

If you encounter flooded roadways, remember to follow the motto: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” It sounds corny, but it’s an important reminder that water on the roads can be dangerous. It is easy to underestimate how much there is, especially when driving at speed!

Roads are awful ~ please be careful out there! https://t.co/sm7pcXVlw6 — Lydia Kulbida (@LydiaOn10) November 12, 2021

The heaviest rain will have moved out of the area by the early afternoon. We may even see some clearing and sunshine by the end of the day! Not a bad idea to delay travel for just a couple of hours if at all possible.



Be safe out there!

-Matt