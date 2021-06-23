Tornado touchdown confirmed near Ithaca Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR) — The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a survey of storm damage in Dryden and determined that a tornado touched down Monday evening.

The tornado touched down at 5:38 p.m. and lasted until 5:49 p.m. The tornado had maximum winds of 90 miles per hour, was on the ground for about 11 minutes, and traveled 2.8 miles.

According to the weather service, the tornado touched down in Yellow Barn State Forest, then headed east over Card Road. It caused extensive tree damage on the west side of Route 38 before lifting back into the clouds just east of Route 38.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire