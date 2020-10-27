Thruway Authority preparing for possible October snow

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The weekend is calling for possible snow showers, and the New York State Thruway Authority is preparing the “fleet.”

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo predicts possible snow showers in the upcoming days for areas of the North Country. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 50 degrees on October 28, with temperatures at night reaching the lower 20s.

With these conditions, the Thruway Authority is getting ready for winter weather:

With the potential for #snow in the forecast Thursday into Friday, Albany Maintenance Section and Thruway crews across the state are preparing by getting the fleet ready. This includes switching out truck bodies, putting on plow blades, and making sure equipment is working. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/dP4mrzLoGL — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) October 27, 2020

