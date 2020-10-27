Thruway Authority preparing for possible October snow

Weather

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

pixabay

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The weekend is calling for possible snow showers, and the New York State Thruway Authority is preparing the “fleet.”

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo predicts possible snow showers in the upcoming days for areas of the North Country. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 50 degrees on October 28, with temperatures at night reaching the lower 20s.

With these conditions, the Thruway Authority is getting ready for winter weather:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report