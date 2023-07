ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 10,000 people lost power across the Capital Region on July 24, according to National Grid’s outage map. Albany County and Schenectady County were hit the hardest, each with over 5,000 customers respectively being impacted.

The outages are attributed to heavy thunderstorms in the area. Estimated restoration times are currently between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.