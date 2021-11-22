The Two Degree Difference: Warming winters and changing snowfall trends

(WFFF) — After a warm summer and fall, the first freeze and snowfall came much later than usual. Low temperatures are a must for ample snowfall during the winter season, especially for the winter recreation industry, which contributes billions of dollars to the national economy each year.

These conditions, however, are under a great threat from warming winters according to Climate Central.

A warmer climate affects snowfall, melting it into rain as it falls. In the U.S., winters are the fastest-warming season for most regions. The number of days with temperatures below 32 degrees is expected to continue to decline.

As average winter temperatures increase, yearly snowfall totals decline. Snow not only helps to keep the planet cooler, it significantly impacts water resources and is one of the biggest indicators of climate change. These declines could impact the economy in recreation sectors such as snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling.