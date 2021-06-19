The two-degree difference: Gypsy moths

VERMONT (WFFF) — The population of gypsy moth caterpillars is growing in Vermont and throughout the Northeast, where trees are being damaged in the process.

“In certain areas now we’re seeing a lot of defoliation,” said Judy Rosovsky, state entomologist. “They’re eating the leaves and you’re hearing rain of their droppings.”

Rosovsky says gypsy moths were introduced by a French man named Trouvelot in 1869. He wanted to use the species to start a silk industry in the U.S, which was unsuccessful. Now, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture is trying to knock down populations spreading locally.

“The thing with invasive species is they don’t have natural enemies here that are going to eat them,” Rosovsky said.

Gypsy moth caterpillars typically go after oak trees first, before destroying the leaves of other trees and shrubs. A single gypsy moth can lay between 600 and 1,000 eggs at a time.

“It is a stress on the tree and when trees accumulate stress it can have long-term health effects,” Rosovsky said. “They become weakened, they become more vulnerable to other insects and diseases that can attack them.”