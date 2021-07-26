The Two Degree Difference: Cyanobacteria blooms and climate change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — “I think with climate change we could see increases in Cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain,” said Kristine Stepenuck, a professor at the University of Vermont.

Cyanobacteria, also know as blue-green algae, are naturally found in freshwater across the U.S. Cyanobacteria can multiply quickly and form dense populations knows as blooms, especially during warm days when water temperatures climb.

“With the sun’s energy available—with the phosphorus in the lake—those things make the perfect conditions for these cyanobacteria blooms to form,” said Stepenuck.

Swimming in or swallowing water with cyanobacteria present can also cause health issues. These can include skin rashes, sore throats, stomach problems, or more serious symptoms.

But how is climate change making these conditions worse? “Cyanobacteria blooms love the warm weather and the predictions for climate change are an increase in temperatures over time,” says Stepenuck. “So, that is conducive to allowing them to grow. And the other thing we have predicted for this area is an increase in heavy storm events or big rainstorms with lots of runoff. So that can bring the extra nutrients into the lake.”

There are a few ways to help fix and reduce this problem, however. One is preventing runoff from your own property. This can be done by installing a rain barrel or growing a rain garden to minimizing stormwater runoff.

It is also recommended that you report blue-green algae if you see it at your local beach or body of water.