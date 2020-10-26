The 2-Degree Difference: Halloween rain and wind storms

Weather

by: Haley Bouley

Posted: / Updated:

Still vivid in many of our memories, just like Irene, last year’s Halloween Rain storm dumped a record breaking three to five inches of rain on western Massachusetts. With $6 million in damages to show for it, it’s just another example of how vulnerable our region is to flooding.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report