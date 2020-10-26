The 2-Degree Difference: Halloween rain and wind storms

Happy Monday! It's almost as if a switch was flipped over the weekend. More seasonable air arrived, and is now here to stay. The weather has made a turn too. After sunshine yesterday, showers moved in overnight. It's a gloomy, soggy, and chilly start to the week.

There will be a lot of gloom today, but it's not all doom. Showers will be off and on with the best chances coming this morning. Scattered showers will persist through the afternoon. Skies will be overcast in between the raindrops. There will be a "raw" feeling with highs only reaching the upper 40s.