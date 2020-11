TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued for all of the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys as Tropical Storm Eta's track shifts north, no longer projected to strengthen into a hurricane.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Sunday for eight southern Florida counties, including Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.