Tens of thousands in the dark as gusty winds knock out power across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Raging winds across western New York have been the cause of a number of power outages seen in the region early Monday.

As of 6:30 a.m., more than 9,400 National Grid customers and more than 13,000 NYSEG customers are without power. These outages are scattered throughout western New York.

Erie is seeing the worst of it, with roughly 11,000 outages being reported by NYSEG, and thousands of others reported by National Grid.

For some of the worst-hit areas, crews are still assessing when the power might come back on. For a number of others, it’s looking like the early afternoon.