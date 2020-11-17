Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts after rain, wind storm Sunday night

(WWLP) — A line of gusty rain brought wind gusts up to 67 mph causing power outages and storm damage to the area Sunday night.
Here are the storm damage reports:
- Monson – 9:25 p.m. Tree and wires down on May Hill Road.
- Agawam – 9:37 p.m. Tree down on wires on South Westfield Street
- Westfield – 9:49 p.m. Tree down on Western Avenue
- Westhampton – 9:53 p.m. Tree and wires down on Loudville Road
- Amherst – 9:55 p.m. tree down on Main Street and on Moody Field Road
- Amherst – 9:55 p.m. Tree down on wires and partially on a house and cars on Station Road
- Shelburne – 9:58 p.m. Tree and wires down on Colrain Shelburn Road
- Palmer – 9:58 p.m. Additional trees reported down
- Pelham – 10:00 p.m. Tree and wires down across North Valley Road
- Belchertown – 10:00 p.m. Tree and wires down on Turkey Hill Road. Large tree down on wires on Franklin Street
- Deerfield – 10:04 p.m. Multiple trees down in town
- Leverett – 10:13 p.m. Multiple trees down across town
- Wendell – 10:14 p.m. Multiple trees down in town
According to the Deerfield Police Department, Stillwater Road from Hoosac Road to Lee Road was planned to be closed for most Monday due to a tree down and wires across the road. Multiple poles are broken.
