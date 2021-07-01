Storm damage cleanup continues across western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — With 24 hours full of major thunderstorms in Western Massachusetts, the severe weather system left significant damage behind. Downed trees and branches everywhere—especially near the Connecticut line—destroyed fences and covered the ground with debris.

One tree removal company said they have been working around the clock to try and clear roads, homes, and businesses of trees and debris. Two trees narrowly missed a house on South Street, where the homeowner said they once stood around 50 to 60 feet in the air.

“I wasn’t glad it was over, but you get nervous! You say a lot of things could happen, but no damage to the house. I’m kind of anal about my lawn but that’s all right. I can repair that,” said Gary McNamee of Agawam. “We weren’t lucky. We were blessed.”