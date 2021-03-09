Spring forward: Daylight saving begins early Sunday morning

(WSYR) — Daylight Saving Time is almost here. Clocks will spring ahead one hour on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m., so set your clocks accordingly.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the idea behind switching clocks twice a year is to better benefit from the sun’s light. Adjusting the time allows means the sun sets later, giving people more time to enjoy the sun in the evening. A 2019 poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time.

States can choose to participate in Daylight Saving Time. No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, or the Northern Marianas Islands.

Daylight Saving Time is also a great time to test and change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Clocks will “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, November 7 at 2 a.m.