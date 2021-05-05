So long, snow days: NYC students to learn remotely on severe weather days

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Say it ain’t snow! New York City students will not get snow days in the next academic year, the Department of Education (DOE) announced Tuesday. Instead of canceling classes for severe weather events in the 2021 to 2022 academic year, students will pivot to remote learning, according to the DOE.
The announcement was made along with several other calendar changes for the next academic year, which will start on September 13.
A spokesperson for the Education Department said the agency aims to have all students return to full-time in-person learning by the start of the next academic year. “We know nothing replaces in-person instruction, and we currently have more students learning in our schools than any other city or system. Our goal for the fall is to have all of our children safely return to full-time in-person learning on Sept. 13, and we look forward to sharing more information over the spring and summer,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
DOE also plans to hold a remote, asynchronous instructional day for all students, and a professional development day for teachers on Election Day on November 2. However, the DOE noted the decision could change pending guidance from the state Education Department.
Two new “non-attendance” days were also added to the school calendar for the upcoming academic year. Students will not have class on October 11 in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. They’ll also be off in observance of Juneteenth. It lands on a Sunday in 2022, so schools observe the holiday the following Monday.
