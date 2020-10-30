Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after first snowfall of the season

(WWLP) — The Storm Team at 22News in Springfield has issued a Weather Alert through midday Friday for the first accumulating snow of the season. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of western Massachusetts through 1 p.m. for accumulating snow that may be heavy.

The following are snow reports from the area:

North Heath: 3″

Colrain: 2″

Sandisfield: 1.4′

Ludlow: 0.8″

Chicopee: 0.7″

Leyden: 3″

Rowe: 3.2″

Springfield: 0.5″

Ware: 0.5″

Snow in Monson (Reportit)

Snow in Worthington (Reportit)

