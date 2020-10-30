Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after first snowfall of the season

Weather

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

Snow in Colrain (Reportit)

(WWLP) — The Storm Team at 22News in Springfield has issued a Weather Alert through midday Friday for the first accumulating snow of the season. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of western Massachusetts through 1 p.m. for accumulating snow that may be heavy.

The following are snow reports from the area:

  • North Heath: 3″
  • Colrain: 2″
  • Sandisfield: 1.4′
  • Ludlow: 0.8″
  • Chicopee: 0.7″
  • Leyden: 3″
  • Rowe: 3.2″
  • Springfield: 0.5″
  • Ware: 0.5″
  • Snow in Monson (Reportit)
  • Snow in Worthington (Reportit)
  • Snow in Worthington (Reportit)

