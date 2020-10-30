Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after first snowfall of the season

(WWLP) — The Storm Team at 22News in Springfield has issued a Weather Alert through midday Friday for the first accumulating snow of the season. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of western Massachusetts through 1 p.m. for accumulating snow that may be heavy.
The following are snow reports from the area:
- North Heath: 3″
- Colrain: 2″
- Sandisfield: 1.4′
- Ludlow: 0.8″
- Chicopee: 0.7″
- Leyden: 3″
- Rowe: 3.2″
- Springfield: 0.5″
- Ware: 0.5″

