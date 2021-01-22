Snow squalls expected in Berkshire County

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) — A few passing flurries and snow showers may develop this afternoon ahead of the colder air that will be moving in for the weekend.

Snow showers with embedded snow squalls are expected Friday in Berkshire County. Snow showers with embedded snow squalls will develop across northern and central New York associated with a cold front.

The snow showers and squalls will develop during the mid-morning hours and intensify as they spread across eastern New York through the afternoon.

Visibilities will drop below 1/2 mile locally and a quick inch of snow is possible in the heavier activity. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, which may cause very hazardous travel with poor visibility and quickly snow-covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report