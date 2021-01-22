Snow squalls expected in Berkshire County

(WWLP) — A few passing flurries and snow showers may develop this afternoon ahead of the colder air that will be moving in for the weekend.

Snow showers with embedded snow squalls are expected Friday in Berkshire County. Snow showers with embedded snow squalls will develop across northern and central New York associated with a cold front.

The snow showers and squalls will develop during the mid-morning hours and intensify as they spread across eastern New York through the afternoon.

Visibilities will drop below 1/2 mile locally and a quick inch of snow is possible in the heavier activity. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, which may cause very hazardous travel with poor visibility and quickly snow-covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.