Snow outlook for western Massachusetts this season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts got off to a quick start with snow so far this winter.

In an average winter, by the end of December, snowfall totals are usually closer to 13 inches in the lower Pioneer Valley. This winter season has seen numerous smaller storms and one major December storm that brought snowfall totals close to two feet.

But now in January, it’s been noticeably dry.

By the tenth day of January, western Massachusetts normally has nearly five inches of snow, since it’s historically the snowiest month of the year. But so far in January, there’s been nothing.

However, the intense December snow surplus means the region is still above average in terms of seasonal snowfall. In previous years, Western Massachusetts has seen snow as late as May, so there is still lots of time to see much more snow.