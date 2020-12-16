Snow expected to make for a slippery Thursday morning drive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

Wednesday was one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen all season long! Temperatures were in the single digits, wind chills were all below zero, and everyone was bundled up.

Expect a “balmy” afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid to upper teens, that’s it! Winds will remain pretty light at about five to 10 miles per hour out of the north, but that still leaves wind chills in the single digits through the afternoon.

Now let’s talk about the incoming storm!

Expect snow push in as we move past midnight Thursday morning, but initially it may have a tough time reaching the ground. That because we’re currently under a strong area of high pressure, with a ton of dry air, like dew points in the single digits dry!

As precipitation rate start to pick up, snow will start to stick and pile up as the system continues to track northward toward the international border by sunrise. Just in time for the morning drive, prepare for a tricky commute.

Heavier bands of snow will fall for folks living in Vermont’s southern four counties, closest to the center of low pressure off the coast, and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning. The heaviest snow will move off to the east into Maine by early afternoon, leaving our region with snow showers chances through early Friday Morning.

Snowfall totals have been slightly adjusted, with most north of Middlebury and Rt. 302 on tap for a dusting to 3 inches, south of 302 to Rt. 4 is in the 4- to 7-inch swath, and Bennington and Windham counties can anticipate 8 to 12 inches, with a bit more in the higher mountain peaks.

Happy Wednesday!