SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This winter came in like a lamb and is going out like a lion. Some Capital Region areas are predicted to get more than 12 inches of snow in the latest storm.

The NEWS10 area had a lackluster winter as far as snow totals, yet the last couple storms are piling on the powder. While some were getting ready to play in the snow, it’s not all fun and games.

With the snow come the plows. Albany Department of General Services Deputy Commissioner Frank Zeoli said they applied brine to the streets and were waiting for the white fluffy stuff to arrive for plowing.

“We prepare for the stuff early on in the season,” he said. “We’ve had a pretty mild winter so far, but we’re always prepared ready to start.”

Zeoli also offered advice for road safety when out driving in stormy conditions, and plows are working.

“Be patient, be kind and understanding that these are hardworking men and women, and they’re working very hard,” he said.

As heavy snow falls over night, highway supervisors recommend staying home if you don’t need to be out.