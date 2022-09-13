ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Washington Counties until 3:45 p.m. According to Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo, gusts can get up to 60 mph and 1-inch hail is possible.

The severe thunderstorm warning is extended until 4 p.m. in Southern Washington County. Very heavy rain and intense lightning are expected at times.

The storm was located near Latham as of 2:44 p.m. and is moving northeast at 20 mph. Watch Cap’s full storm tracker alert in the player above.