CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More severe weather hit the Capital Region on Thursday with strong winds and heavy rain. There were also multiple tornado warnings.

From thunderstorms and lightning to tornado watches, this round of storms had many in the Capital Region on high alert. Strong winds uprooted trees and broke limbs that came tumbling to the ground.

“Got up and threw my shoes on, and I basically flew down the stairs to come out here and I was in complete shock at the state of my car.”

“The wind was whooshing around. You heard the crack, and this branch blew off and onto that tree that fell onto that lady’s house.”

NEWS10 checked in with Long Lake Town Supervisor Clay Arsenault in the Adirondacks as they were hit pretty hard from last Sunday’s storm, which caused a dam to break. They are still cleaning up after many roads were destroyed by the rushing waters. Arsenault said they had a little thunder and a quick shower, but no further damage to report.