SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scotia has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of the incoming winter storm. The emergency is in effect from 3 a.m. on Friday, February 25 to noon on Saturday, February 26.

During that time, no parking is permitted on village streets or in the municipal lot. The Scotia Police Department said vehicles in violation may be subject to ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense.

Brunswick, East Greenbush, and Menands have also declared snow emergencies. Rensselaer has declared a state of emergency due to the incoming winter storm.