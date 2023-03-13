SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy declared a state of emergency for the city due to an impending snow storm. The state of emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. on Monday, March 13 through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

As part of the declaration, unnecessary travel is prohibited within the city, and vehicles should be removed from city streets for snow removal. Garbage collection has also been suspended. Collection originally scheduled for District 3 (Mont Pleasant/Bellevue) on Tuesday, March 14, will take place on Saturday, March 18. Collection in the Village of Scotia scheduled for Tuesday will now also occur on Saturday.

NEWS10 meteorologists said to expect a high impact, long duration storm. Snow will begin around midnight and will be wet and heavy. Strong wind gusts will lead to blowing snow and potential power outages.

For the latest forecast updates, follow the NEWS10 radar and also stay up to date on any Closings or Delays and local Snow Emergencies.