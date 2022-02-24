ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the incoming winter storm, Rotterdam has declared a snow emergency. The emergency begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, and ends at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.

Officials said no vehicles should park on town roads. Vehicles parked on town roads during this time will be ticketed and towed.

During a snowstorm, residents should move basketball hoops away from the end of driveways, keep garbage cans away from the edge of the road, and not block fire hydrants, intersections, sidewalks, ramps, or driveways.

Officials said sidewalks should be cleared within 48 to 72 hours after the storm. Snow should not be pushed into streets or sidewalks.

More Rotterdam snowfall procedures can be found on the town website. Stick with NEWS10 for the latest weather updates.