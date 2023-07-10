QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From Sunday night through Monday, it’s a rainy start to the week in the Capital Region and North Country. While the worst of the rain is expected to move northeast of Albany across Vermont, little of the region is staying dry.

To that end, Warren County put out a notice on Monday morning that its phone lines were having issues as rain continues to fall. County spokesman Don Lehman said that storm-related damage has cut off communication to some offices.

“Callers are not able to reach some county offices, and some county employees can not call out. Warren County staff can be reached via email or cellphone, and the Warren County Administrator’s Office can receive landline calls at 518-761-6539 to get messages where they are needed. Verizon staff are on hand to repair the damage. We thank you for your patience.”

Warren County’s email portal can be found through the county online. Keep an eye on news10.com for updates as the storm continues.