Portions of the Capital Region now experiencing moderate drought conditions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The newly released Drought Monitor Thursday (6/25) now has locations east of the Hudson River under moderate drought conditions. This follows recent water limits imposed by officials in towns throughout the region, and a recent fire danger warning from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The remainder of the Capital Region remains under abnormally dry conditions, and that area has expanded a little to include portions of the Finger Lakes Region as well. This data does not take into account the rainfall that we received Wednesday (6/24) morning as this was through Tuesday. To date, Albany has seen just under 1″ of rainfall for the month of June which leaves us over 2″ below normal for the month. For the year, since January 1st we have seen just over 13″ of rainfall, a far cry from the average of 17.84″ that we would typically see by the end of June, and even further from the nearly 20″ we had seen to this point last year.

We are not alone, over the last 30 days the majority of the northeast has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Everywhere in yellow and orange in the map below has experienced well below precipitation amounts over the last 30 days, there are few exceptions such as locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

When it comes to numbers, of course Albany is down nearly two inches of rainfall, however, some locations as seen in the map below are nearly three to four inches below their normal values over the last 30 days.

Looking ahead, the U.S. Drought Monitor does not expect further drought conditions to worsen or continue, that is the good news. And even in the next week alone, there are chances of rain, with more significant, widespread rain possible as we head closer to the weekend. Certainly, we’ll take any amount of rain we can get!

