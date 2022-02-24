PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ahead of the incoming winter storm, the City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency. The emergency starts Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m. and ends Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to use off-street parking for the duration of the emergency. If off-street parking is not available, residents can park on the street following parking regulations:

Vehicles can park on the even side of the street between 7 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. on Friday

Vehicles can park on the odd side of the street between 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday

Residents are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m.

All other existing and signed parking regulations remain active

City officials said vehicles found in violation of parking regulations could be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense. Non-permitted vehicles are also prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between midnight and 7 a.m.

Officials also ask residents to clear sidewalks and ramps in front of their property within 24 hours of the end of the storm. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from fire hydrants located near their properties.