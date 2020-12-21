DOT aiding crews in Troy snow clean-up

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several streets in the Collar City are scheduled to be cleared of snow on December 23 and 24. Parking restrictions and intermittent road closures will be in effect until then, with the Department of Transportation (DOT) now helping the downtown Troy with snow removal.

Additional crews will be providing back up, clearing snow from several streets downtown, including Congress Street, Pawling Avenue, and Sixth Avenue. Many parking areas, turn lanes, tight corners, and sidewalks throughout Troy are still not clear for residents, making it difficult to get anywhere in the city.

“There’s a lot of snow and it came quick and it came hard. And even in Suburbia, there’s not a lot of places to put it. So we’re going to do our best this week to try to alleviate some of those areas—just with targeted areas—identified, posted, and then our crews will come through with their equipment.

As snow removal operations continue in targeted neighborhoods through Tuesday, traffic detours, lane closures, and parking restrictions are likely to be in effect:

Streets Affected

Wednesday:

3rd St., from Ferry to Van Buren (odd side)

Washington St. (odd side)

Adams St. (odd side)

Jefferson St. (odd side)

Ida St. (odd side)

Madison St. (odd side)

Monroe St. (odd side)

Jackson St. (odd side)

Van Buren St. (odd side)

Thursday: