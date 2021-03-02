OUTAGES: Damaging winds causing power lines, trees to come down in western Massachusetts

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Damaging winds continue to whip across western Massachusetts Tuesday morning causing power lines to come down.

High winds whipped through the state overnight and wind gusts reached as high as 50 miles per hour causing damage to trees, powerlines, and homes across the state. Damage was reported all over the region with trees and wires also coming down in Westhampton, Southwick, and Monson.

Road closed at 35 Dunhamtown Palmer Road due to wires down across the road.

Loudville Road in Easthampton is closed due to downed power lines. The road is closed between West Street & Torrey Street and traffic will be detoured.

Enfield Police reports that Brainard Road is closed between Ashmead Commons and George Washington Road due to live wires down in the roadway. Eversource is currently on scene repairing the damaged section of wires. East Forrest Dr & West Forrest Dr are accessible via George Washington Road.

The police in Hadley report the north west side of West Street (between #1 and #29) is closed.

Isaac Bradway will be closed Tuesday due to downed trees and power lines down.

According to the Orange Fire, at around 3:15 a.m. outages from East Road just up from New Athol Road along East Rd to the intersection of Wheeler Ave and East Road.

The Mosier Elementary School in South Hadley went remote Tuesday for classes due to a tree falling on the building. The fire department is assessing the damage and checking the structure to make sure it is safe to enter again.

Southampton

Southampton was hit hard by the damaging winds and at one point more than 75 percent of the town was without power overnight. That number is now down to less than 150 customers.

According to the Southampton Police Department, there are several trees down that involve powerlines in the areas of Rattle Hill Road, Pleasant Street, Cook Road, Russellville Road (near Westfield line), Fomer Rd, Valley @ Middle Rd. Eversource has been called and is working to restore power.

Springfield

A car was crushed by a large tree limb in Springfield blocking Rimmon Road for hours overnight. A 22News crews in the area witnessed removal efforts for the large tree. No one was injured but the car hidden beneath the branches was crushed.

Sturbridge

The Sturbridge Police Department reports Holland Road is closed and Finaly Road until further notice for trees and downed wires in the area.

A section of Southwick Road (Routes 10 & 202) near the intersection of Hillside Road in Westfield is closed due to downed trees and wires. According to Westfield Gas + Electric, there are power outages southeast side of Westfield including Shaker Road and side streets.

There is also power issues at Montgomery Road that is also affecting the high school.

When you head out this morning, be aware of any downed power lines and move away from them and anything touching them. The ground around power lines up to 35 feet away could be energized.