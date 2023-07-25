CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that three people were critically injured by a lightning strike on Monday along Forbes Road and Seeber Road in the town of Lincoln, south of Canastota. The most seriously injured person, a 39-year-old man, died on Tuesday at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica.

Police said that the two other victims were released from Oneida Hospital. They were also listed as in critical condition after lightning struck Monday afternoon, with a call going out around 2:27 p.m. Patrols and emergency management were called for the strike, and a report of a man not breathing.

When they arrived, they learned that two other men had also been injured by the lightning. All three were construction workers who were working on a roof. According to Madison County Sheriff Tod Hood, one person was administered CPR, another suffered from minor burns, and the third individual was dazed after the strike.

Cpt. Shawn Burbage from the Madison County Sheriff Office’s said that this is an important reminder to be cautious to not be out in these conditions.