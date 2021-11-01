October: Warm & wet in 2021

Now that the month of October is over, lets take a look back at the month that will go down in the record books. Starting off with the temperature, there is no doubt that October was ruled by abnormally warm afternoons, with several days topping out in the mid 70s! That warmth was not very off-set by the cooler days as seen in the calendar below, 19 days warmed above normal, whereas only 12 days remained below normal for high temperatures.

It wasn’t only the daytime highs that were running, in some cases close to 20 degrees above normal. The overnight lows were well above normal, that is mainly due to the fact that for many nights in October we saw mostly cloudy skies which helped to keep the “heat” gained from the day close to the ground and did not allow us to cool down at night, thus leaving us averaging 5.4 degrees above normal per day.

Because of the very mild nights and of course the very warm afternoons our average temperature of 56.8° is enough to put us in the top 5 warmest Octobers on record here in Albany. Temperature data goes back to 1820, but you can see, the warmest October of 57.8° was back in 2017 and number 2 was in 1900 with an average monthly temperature of 57.7°.

But it wasn’t just the warmth we were contending with, it was also a very wet month no matter where you were across the Capital Region, but at the Albany International Airport where the records are kept we picked up 7.18″ of rainfall for the month. This was just enough to beat out the old number 10 spot from 2010 at 7.10″ of rain for the month. However, it was a far cry from the wettest October ever seen when Albany picked up 13.48″ of rain back in 1869. And when it rained it poured this past month with many daily rain events exceeding 1″, picking up a whopping 2.79″ of rain in the last week of the month alone.

So where do we go from here? How is the month of November looking? If you go based off the Climate Prediction Center and NOAA they are suggesting November has a better chance of once again averaging out above normal for temperatures. Unfortunately, it could also end up being wetter than normal throughout the month, so another wet month could be possible. Now, I think the month will start out relatively cooler, but by the middle of the month the warm and cold air will be battling it out and I do believe we will see ups and downs, this is when our precipitation amounts could start to add up.





The average temperatures for November: Average High Temp: 49.3°… Average Low Temp: 31.6°… Average Temp Overall: 40.5°… Average Precipitation: 2.99″ and we do start to average some snowfall, typically 2.6″ through the month.