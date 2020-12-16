NYS Department of Transportation gearing up for substantial snowfall

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region branch of the NYS Department of Transportation is getting ready for the anticipated snow storm. Their salt shed is stocked up, and they’ve already covered the major highways with brine.

DOT has about 30 plow and salt trucks ready to go out of Albany County, and 180 out of the Capital Region.

“They’ll be on the Northway and I-90. On those highways, they drive about 35 miles an hour. They’re not going to be going fast, and you shouldn’t be either,” said Brian Viggiani, spokesperson for the DOT.