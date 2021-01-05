Nugget the Snowman & Many others from Across the Region

Most of the Capital Region received a few fresh inches of wet heavy snow Sunday night and into Monday. The perfect kind of snow for making snowmen or even having a snowball fight! So I decided while I was visiting Ann Lee Pond with the Mobile Storm Tracker Monday evening that I would try to build a snowman. It had been years since I last attempted to do so and I quickly realized it was much tougher than I remembered. So, instead of building a big snowman, Nugget, the snow baby was born! Many of you sent pictures of the snowmen that were born in your yards after the snow fell and below are the many that were sent in!
For those of you wondering, unfortunately, Nugget as returned to his original state, he became a puddle this afternoon… Thank you to everyone who joined in on the fun and shared your creations with us!