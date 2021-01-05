Nugget the Snowman & Many others from Across the Region

Most of the Capital Region received a few fresh inches of wet heavy snow Sunday night and into Monday. The perfect kind of snow for making snowmen or even having a snowball fight! So I decided while I was visiting Ann Lee Pond with the Mobile Storm Tracker Monday evening that I would try to build a snowman. It had been years since I last attempted to do so and I quickly realized it was much tougher than I remembered. So, instead of building a big snowman, Nugget, the snow baby was born! Many of you sent pictures of the snowmen that were born in your yards after the snow fell and below are the many that were sent in!

Blueberry snowman from Dagmar Rossi with their son and pup!

I think we have a snowman who is a Giants fan! Thanks to Deborah Murphy for this one!

Thanks to Sue Sanborn for this snowman from Mariaville.

Tom Becker sends this snowman to us, he must be cold, he’s got a scarf and a knit hat on!

I think Fran Collier has a new friend in Silver Bay!

Nanette Kersting’s snowman is certainly keeping warm in the January chill!

Check out this monster Winne the Pooh snowman from Amy Rose after the bigger storm in December!

For those of you wondering, unfortunately, Nugget as returned to his original state, he became a puddle this afternoon… Thank you to everyone who joined in on the fun and shared your creations with us!