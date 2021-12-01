November: Cool & Relatively Dry

Lets take a look back on the month of November. It was certainly over run with cooler than normal temperatures, 18 days featured below normal high temperatures whereas only 12 days ended up above normal. The month overall was not exceptionally cool, however, we did average 1.7° below normal with slightly less precipitation than normal along with about an inch below normal snowfall.

There were a few fluctuations in the temperature through the month as seen below, with the one day sticking out, November 18th, which ran 15 degrees above normal, however, the chill the rest of the month was able to counteract that and that is why we ended up slightly cooler than normal overall.

It was a relatively gloomy month with 24 days featuring partly cloudy or cloudy skies. Some of these days brought not only rain, but also some snow. Rainfall ended up at 2.28″ for the month which was 0.71″ below normal. You will notice that we have “rainfall” on the days we also had snow, that is how we track the precipitable water for the month. So the “rainfall” corresponds to the melted down liquid equivalent of the snowfall. We also saw our first snowfall of the season in Albany on November 26th with 1.1″ of snow, that night a significant upslope event was unfolding east of the Hudson Valley into the Taconics, Berkshires and Southern Vermont that left many with 6-12″+…





With the end of November, so comes the end of “Meteorological Autumn” which runs from September 1st through November 30th. So where do we rank in the grand scheme of things? The average temperature during those three months was 52.6°, which ranks as the 26th warmest, however it was a very wet period of time with 15.21″ of precipitation which ranks us as the 8th wettest “Meteorological Autumn” on record. As mentioned above, snow was lacking this season with only 1.4″ reported at the Albany International Airport which was about 1.5″ below normal for the season.

So where do we go from here? The climate Prediction Center has come out with their December outlook and they are suggesting here in the northeast we will see equal chances for temperatures, this means there is not a clear signal of whether we will be warmer or cooler than normal. In terms of precipitation we may lean a little wetter than normal when the month is over. My thinking is that we will see ups and downs in temperatures for the first 2 weeks or so, then the middle to end of the month could feature a pattern flip and we will see much cooler weather, this could come with a stormy pattern, however, that is not very clear. Overall, I think the month will end up slightly below normal temperature wise with near or slightly above normal precipitation. Our “normal” temperature and precipitation for December are as follows… Normal high: 38.2° Normal Low: 22.7° with an average daily temperature of 30.4°…

Normal Precipitation: 3.26″ with Average snowfall being 13.3″ of snow.