North Country agencies preparing emergency response to Tuesday snowfall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snow is expected to continue to fall in the North Country on Tuesday and emergency assets are preparing for up to six inches. Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets Monday night as a clipper system is predicted to bring snow and hazardous travel conditions for much of the State.

According to the National Weather Service, locations in the North Country, Hudson Valley, and higher terrain areas in the Capital Region could see up to six inches of snow. Specifically for the North Country, the highest snow accumulations are expected across the Tug Hill Plateau. New York City and the rest of the state should see one to three inches of snow by Tuesday evening.

Cuomo’s office stated that travel will likely be affected during the Tuesday morning and evening commute and travelers should check their local weather forecast for changing conditions.

As the leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents, below are some of the most important tips for safe driving.

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads

If travel is necessary, make sure personal vehicle is stocked with survival gear such as blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth

Keep phone battery, or other communication devices fully charged whenever traveling

In preparation, agencies are assembling emergency assets to assist residents throughout the state. This includes the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority, Department of Environmental Conservations, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Public Service, New York Power Authority/ Canal Corporations, New York State Police, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority