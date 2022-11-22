ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to the NEWS10ABC Winter Weather Guide. Our Storm Tracker Meteorologists working to prepare the Capital Region for the season. The guide breaks down the key ingredients for a severe storm, the types of precipitation that we can expect to see, and how the topography of the region impacts communities differently.

The guide shares the science behind forecasting and how the NEWS10ABC team studies it to give the most accurate forecast when severe weather has the area in its sights. There are also useful reminders for outdoor enthusiasts, pet owners, and city residents to navigate this winter safely and efficiently.