New York prepares emergency response assets for nor’easter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Agencies across the state are preparing as a nor’easter storm is expected to hit—or continue to hit—several regions of New York. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, rainfall totals up to three inches have already accumulated downstate, and experts expect at least another two to three inches of rain upstate.

On Tuesday, Hochul updated New Yorkers on responses to the storm bringing heavy rainfall and flooding conditions in the Capital Region, Long Island, New York City, Mid-Hudson, and Southern Tier regions:

“We are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and working to communicate with our partners in government on the heavy rain and wind we’re expecting to see through tonight and into tomorrow. All New Yorkers should remain vigilant and be prepared to follow any emergency orders issued by local governments. I am strongly urging everyone to monitor their local weather forecasts and use caution on your commute home this evening and Wednesday morning.”

On Monday afternoon, Hochul declared a state disaster emergency for several counties expected to feel the impact, including Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Kings, Montgomery, Nassau, New York, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster, Westchester, and contiguous counties.

Residents are encouraged to abide by the following safety tips in preparation for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning: