New York agencies, utilities preparing for Christmas Eve storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Agencies across the state are being directed to prepare for extreme weather on Christmas Eve. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to prepare for extreme weather as a freezing, soaking storm is expected on December 24. The weather system predicted to move through the state brings a mix of torrential downpours, high winds, and heavy lake effect snow.

According to the National Weather Service, a passing cold front is expected to bring heavy rain, strong gusts of wind, and potential floods to the Capital Region and the Mid-Hudson and Mohawk Valleys, along with New York City and Long Island. It could also bring up to nine inches of lake effect snow to areas in the North Country and up to a foot of snow in Western New York.

The extreme weather is expected to begin late Thursday night and continue through Friday and Saturday. Flood watches, high wind watches, and winter storm watches have been issues across the state.

In response to the extreme weather, Cuomo has directed state agencies to begin emergency preparations:

“It appears as if Mother Nature is giving us a mixed bag of weather as a gift this holiday season, with lake effect snow forecast for Western New York, and a potential washout everywhere else,” Cuomo said. “I have directed our state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and remain in constant coordination with local governments and utility companies to ensure any problems stemming from the storm are addressed immediately. If you plan on traveling, please do so with care and remember to celebrate smart.”

According to the Office of the Governor, the following resources will be available through the Department of Transportation:

1599 large plow trucks

175 medium duty trucks with plow

40 snow blowers

49 loaders with grapple

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jet

31 tracked excavators

45 wheeled excavators

53 tractor trailers with lowboy trailer

15 tree crew bucket trucks

33 traffic signal trucks

6 water pumps (4-6 inch)

79 chippers 10″ (min) capacity

Additionally, the Thruway Authority, Office of Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Public Service, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, State Police Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority have made resources available in preparation.

National Grid, which powers much of the region, is also preparing for the potentially powerful winter storm. They’ve increased statewide staffing to include 1,900 service, damage, and public safety workers. Their bolstered resources and crew will be deployed as necessary for the storm, which is forecast through Saturday:

Calling in extra resources and mobilizing field and tree crews

Pre-staging crews and materials wherever officials anticipate the most severe impact

Proactively updating officials on preparations

Reaching out to urge customers to prepare

Calling life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared

National Grid urged customers to prioritize safety and prepare for the storm, and New Yorkers are urged to drive carefully in extreme weather. Tips for safe driving include: