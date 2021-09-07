Neighbor saves driver stranded in NJ floodwaters during Ida

Weather

CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — Floodwaters raged through parts of New Jersey last week during Tropical Storm Ida, even in places where flooding is never really a concern.

In Passaic County, Shadi Alagrabawi, 22, found himself in a dangerous situation during the height of a torrential rainstorm. He said he was able to get out of his car and onto his roof, but from there, he had no plan.

“I was stuck at that point,” Alagrabawi said. “I had no idea what to do next. I was like, on my knees with my head down. I was defeated.”

Thankfully, a perfect stranger who lives across the street witnessed the struggle and jumped into action. Rafael Martinez threw Alagrabawi a makeshift line—a rope tied to an extension cord—as he anchored himself as best as he could.

After a few throws, it worked, and Martinez pulled his neighbor to safety. Now, the two men—who didn’t know each other—have a bond for life.

