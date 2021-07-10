Update 10:15 p.m. Friday: Includes update on the track length and width from the National Weather Service.

Tornado confirmed by NWS Binghamton Storm Survey Team in Westernville NY.



An EF1 tornado touched down near Westernville, NY in Oneida County with maximum winds of up to 105 mph last evening. More information will follow this evening when the survey is completed. #nywx #Tornado — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) July 9, 2021

TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supervisor of the Town of Western, Diane Butler, released a statement Friday that said she will be calling on Governor Cuomo and State and Federal Representatives to declare the Town of Western a disaster.

This comes after a big storm tore through much of Oneida County on Thursday.











Photos Courtesy of Cindy Rutledge

The National Weather Service released more details Friday evening about the storm including the tornado was on the ground for a little more than 2 miles and reached a width of 100 yards. The tornado touched down at the Woods Valley Ski Area and tracked northeast into downtown Westernville then crossed the Mohawk River then reached east of River Road before lifting back into the parent thunderstorm. In total, the tornado was on the ground for 6 minutes.

Velocity scan from storm passing through Western in Oneida County about 45 minutes ago. Rotation indicated and tree damage reported on the ground. #nywx pic.twitter.com/xoMvFvUKqc — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) July 9, 2021

Her statement continues: