National Grid prepares for Friday’s windy weather

(WSYR) — National Grid says it’s increasing staffing and extending evening and overnight work shifts in preparation for Friday’s windy weather. The company says it’s closely monitoring the forecast and is prepared to respond to potential damage.

National Grid is also giving customers the following safety reminders:

Electricity and generator safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at (800) 642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home.

Be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Customers can stay connected with National Grid by texting “REG” to 64743 to receive personalized alerts. Text “OUT” to 64743 to report an outage. You can also visit NationalGridUS.com for outage information, reporting an outage, and in-depth storm safety information.