NASA to launch new satellite to enhance data for weather models, hurricane forecasting

DENVER (KDVR) — NASA will launch a new satellite to help with hurricane forecasting and enhance data for weather models. On November 10, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Satellite will launch to measure ocean temperatures and see hot spots.

The satellite will help forecasters predict how hurricanes increase in strength, size, or speed when they go over those hot spots. The satellite is also designed to measure the height of the ocean. Once every 10 seconds, it will measure sea levels around the globe.

“The planet is covered by water of two-thirds of its surface. That means that our weather and our climate are really in large part controlled by what’s going on in the ocean, and this satellite helps us see what that is,” explained Josh Willis, NASA Climate Scientist

This satellite is the first of two launching five years apart and will cover the next 10 years.

Another important aspect of this mission is for weather forecasting and enhancing the data in our forecast models.

“There’s a new toy on this satellite, for us at least. It’s a pair of GPS antennas that look forward and backwards and they measure GPS satellites as they go behind the earth, while the satellite is flying around the earth,” shared Willis.

This will tell us about the temperature and humidity of the atmosphere all over the planet, which is really important for predicting the weather, storms, and improving our forecasts.

LATEST STORIES