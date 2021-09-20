MTA plans flood projects above and below ground

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rainfall and severe weather have disrupted the NYC subway system, namely with flooding, transit, and city officials are working on getting repairs going. These include raising the curbs and covering areas around grates to help control the flow of water.

But it all has to go somewhere. Projects to address climate change and flooding have been on the radar for years. About $2.8 billion has been spent by the MTA on resiliency projects. Those include work in all tunnels that run under the river and work to shore up yards in close proximity to the water. After Hurricane Sandy, the work intensified. The federal government supplied some funding.

How long will new flood projects take to become a reality? John Liber, acting MTA chair and CEO, shared some information about the projects in the short term. “The flash flooding is harder to pinpoint. That’s what we will study and will invest in mitigations,” he said.

How soon will they be able to incorporate larger flood projects into the budget plan for big improvements? “It may take a year to have it formally incorporated and figure out how to pay for the actions at the vulnerable stations,” he said.

More than 75 million gallons of water were pumped out of the subway in the days during and following Tropical Storm Ida. On a normal day, 13 gallons of water are removed from the system. Lieber said the city sewers could not handle what was pumped during the storm. He said the city and MTA will have a more cooperative relationship and will engage in ongoing discussions about plans.

