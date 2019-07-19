Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Here’s how to know the difference
Top Stories
Warrior Walk-Off: Niskayuna Girls Softball League First-Ever Tournament
AP sources: Trump officials weigh delay of abortion curbs
US expands ‘Remain in Mexico’ at dangerous part of border
A new way of learning is being tested at RPI
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
Off the Beaten Path
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Local Maps
Local
Current Temperatures
Current Dewpoints
Current Satellite and Radar
Current Heat Index
Boat and Beach Forecast
Storm Tracker HD Radar
Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook
24 Hour Rainfall
24 Hour Temperature Change
Download our news app