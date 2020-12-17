Majority of Albany Airport flights canceled by nearly 2 feet of snow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Weather Services recorded 22.9 inches of snow at Albany International Airport on Thursday. It was one of the top five of all December snow storms dating back to 1884. It also ranks among the top 10 storms to hit the airport, and it had a significant impact on air travel throughout the Northeast.

The airport released a statement saying that the storm was so intense, it forced the closure of the main runway for short periods of time. They say booms and snowblowers had to make frequent, repeated passes on the 1.6-mile-long, 150-foot-wide runway.

Closures take place when there are no inbound or outbound flights scheduled, and most of Thursday’s flights were delayed or canceled. Though the airport covers just over 1,200 acres, crews had to plow over 120 miles of paved roadway, plus ramps, access road, parking lots, and sidewalks.