Local residents disappointed in lack of snow

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Many winter sports enthusiasts want to know what’s happened to the snow.
A month ago, Cooks Park in West Springfield was packed with sledders cascading down the hills on this recreation area.
Sunday they had no reason to leave home, leaving the popular park deserted. At the nearby Riverdale Shops, NEWS10’s sister station ran into a couple from Pittsfield who truly misses the snow.
“It ain’t like the old days,” said Rich Garnute of Pittsfield. “Basically, when we were kids it snowed every day and we used to love it. I remember when I was a kid the snow fell, oh yes.”
The latest forecasts don’t seem to give western Massachusetts a reason to expect significant snowfall in the near future.
