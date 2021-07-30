‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado went through NJ

New Jersey was hit with strong winds and flooding as severe storms swept through Thursday, July 29, 2021. Image Credit: Jake Rumowicz, Steve Long/@shootbydaylight

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted over part of New Jersey on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “This is a particularly dangerous situation,” the agency warned. “Take cover now.”

The tornado was located near Trenton around 6:30 p.m. It moved southeast at 25 miles per hour. The tornado warning was in effect only until 6:45 p.m. for the area.

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” the NWS warned those in the impacted area. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

Major tree damage from a possible tornado on Perrineville Rd southwest of Hightstown, NJ at around 7:10PM. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/KsZLOpkn73 — Jake Rumowicz (@JakeWeatherBoy) July 30, 2021

Locations impacted in the Trenton area included Ewing, Hightstown, Bordentown, Allentown, Edinburg, Crosswicks, White Horse, Windsor, Twin Rivers, Mercerville-Hamilton Square, Lawrenceville, Yardville-Groveville, and Princeton Junction. The New Jersey Turnpike between was also impacted, along with Interstate 195 and Interstate 295.

Witness my first, and hopefully last, tornado today 🌪 pic.twitter.com/znGjksyQLn — Jeanamarie Banta, PT, DPT (@JeanaBanta) July 29, 2021

Residents were advised to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoid windows, and move to the closest substantial shelter if outside. A tornado watch was issued for parts of New Jersey through 9 p.m., according to the NWS, and the storm threat diminished overnight.