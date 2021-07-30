‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado went through NJ

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Jersey was hit with strong winds and flooding as severe storms swept through Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Image Credit: Jake Rumowicz, Steve Long/@shootbydaylight

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted over part of New Jersey on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “This is a particularly dangerous situation,” the agency warned. “Take cover now.”

The tornado was located near Trenton around 6:30 p.m. It moved southeast at 25 miles per hour. The tornado warning was in effect only until 6:45 p.m. for the area.

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” the NWS warned those in the impacted area. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

Locations impacted in the Trenton area included Ewing, Hightstown, Bordentown, Allentown, Edinburg, Crosswicks, White Horse, Windsor, Twin Rivers, Mercerville-Hamilton Square, Lawrenceville, Yardville-Groveville, and Princeton Junction. The New Jersey Turnpike between was also impacted, along with Interstate 195 and Interstate 295.

Residents were advised to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoid windows, and move to the closest substantial shelter if outside. A tornado watch was issued for parts of New Jersey through 9 p.m., according to the NWS, and the storm threat diminished overnight.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire