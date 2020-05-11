“It’s cold upstairs,” leading to likely rain and possible hail

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo:

This is nuts....the High Temps for many places today.....were actually what the normal low temps are for this time of year. Plus add in winds gusting 40-50mph....you had wind chills in the teens and 20s, and then there were snow squalls sand snow showers. The Bottom line-this was more like an early March Day. Here are some of the Wind Gusts today.